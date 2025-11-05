Himanta Biswa Sarma: ‘Modi embodies Ram’s ideals, Tejashwi-Lalu carry Babur-Aurangzeb’s legacy’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 5 drew a sharp ideological contrast between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the INDIA bloc’s Bihar leaders, saying Modi stands for the ideals of Lord Ram while Tejashwi Yadav and his father Lalu Prasad symbolise the “legacy of Babur-Aurangzeb.”

Addressing a rally in the Chanpatia assembly constituency of poll-bound Bihar’s West Champaran district, Sarma said the upcoming state polls were “a battle between two visions” — one represented by Modi’s values and another by the Rashtriya Janata Dal leadership.

“Modi represents the ideals embodied by Ram and Laxman. On the other hand, Tejashwi and Lalu represent the legacy of Babur-Aurangzeb,” Sarma told the gathering, drawing loud cheers from BJP supporters.

Taking aim at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had suggested that Bihar should have a Muslim chief minister, Sarma said, “Only one who worships Lord Ram and is devoted like Laxman deserves to be the chief minister of Bihar. The people of the state will choose their own leader. They don’t need Owaisi’s advice. And if he is getting too restless, I offer him a ticket to Pakistan.”

Sarma praised the Modi government, claiming that “for the first time in a long while, Hindus in the country are able to live, speak, and move freely.” He credited Modi’s leadership and his alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for what he called a renewed sense of confidence among the people. “I am sure the people here will vote for the NDA,” he added.

Later, speaking to the media, Sarma — who was once a Congress leader before joining the BJP in 2015 — lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments on caste representation in the armed forces. “Rahul Gandhi is an enemy of the country,” the Assam chief minister said, alleging that BJP’s opponents were attacking the Citizenship (Amendment) Act because “they depend on votes of Bangladeshi immigrants to win elections.” (With inputs from PTI)