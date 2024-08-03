To enhance tourism and economic growth in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on the microblogging site X that the state is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Group. This partnership aims to introduce world-class tourist facilities at Kaziranga National Park, a renowned wildlife sanctuary.

"A big day for Assam Tourism," Sarma posted. "We are signing a MoU with the Tata Group to bring world tourist facilities for visitors coming to Kaziranga National Park. Assam government will offer all possible help so that the hotel comes up in record time."

The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity of quality accommodation in Kaziranga to boost tourism. "Today in Kaziranga, people do not stay much because of the lack of hotels. With the Taj hotel, tourists can stay for more days, significantly boosting tourism in Assam."

This announcement coincides with another landmark event—the foundation ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) for Tata's semiconductor plant in Morigaon, marking the state's foray into the semiconductor industry. The plant is slated for completion by 2025, promising substantial contributions to Assam's economic growth.

Sarma expressed gratitude towards Tata Group for their commitment to Assam, acknowledging their nationwide presence from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. "The semiconductor industry in Assam is a first in history. It was not mandatory for Tata Group to choose the plant here, but they decided to do it here. This is huge news for the growth of Assam," he stated.

The collaboration extends beyond Kaziranga. In Guwahati, Tata's hospitality chain began with Ginger Hotel, followed by Vivanta, which will now be developed into a Taj hotel. "Our tourism department will be in touch with Tata Group to ensure the successful execution of these projects," Sarma assured.