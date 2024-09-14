Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the passing away of Upendranath Sarma, a distinguished figure in Assamese literature and education.

Sarma passed away at the age of 96 at his Sarania residence in Guwahati.

Sarma was a retired English professor at Cotton College. He also delivered lectures at other universities, including Dibrugarh University and Gauhati University.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Chief Minister's Office expressed CM Himanta's condolences.

It stated, "HCM Dr Himanta Biswa expresses his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the esteemed educationist and insightful critic, Upendra Nath Sharma. His immense wisdom touched countless lives, and his enduring legacy as a literary scholar will continue to inspire future generations. HCM offers his prayers for the departed soul's eternal peace."

It must be mentioned that the educationist also has ten books to his name, along with translating and editing several others.