In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government has successfully intervened to facilitate the issuance of Aadhaar cards for 9.35 lakh residents whose applications had been stalled for over four years.

"The UIDAI had blocked the issuance of Aadhaar cards for these individuals when they provided their biometric data between February 2019 and August 2019," Sarma stated. He explained that despite extensive efforts, the state was unable to establish a clear link between the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Aadhaar, leading to the impasse.

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However, on July 29, 2024, the Assam government formally requested the central government to resolve the matter and allow the issuance of Aadhaar cards. Following this appeal, the Centre instructed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on August 27, 2024, to proceed with the Aadhaar issuance for these individuals.

Expressing his gratitude, CM Sarma shared, "I met with the Union Home Minister and extend my heartfelt thanks for his prompt action in addressing this critical issue." The move marks a significant step in resolving long-standing concerns over the identification and rights of these residents in Assam.