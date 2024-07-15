Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced significant changes to the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) process. He said that there will be negative marking for Grade III and IV job tests. This decision, following in the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh, aims to streamline the recruitment process amid a surge in applicants.

With a staggering 11 lakh candidates vying for approximately 13,000 vacancies this year, the ADRE has emerged as one of the largest recruitment drives in the state's recent history. Chief Minister Sarma, addressing concerns raised by aspirants and the public, affirmed on July 13 that the exam's existing format will be maintained.

The ADRE will retain its traditional structure, comprising a written examination followed by a viva voce, as confirmed by Sarma. This move marks a reversal from earlier considerations to adopt a syllabus akin to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for third and fourth-grade positions.