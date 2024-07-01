As the three new criminal codes came into force today (July 1), replacing the entire set of British-era laws including the Indian Penal Code, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that these laws signify a pivotal shift towards a system centered on modern technology and citizen-centric services, prioritising the safety of women, children, and the underprivileged.

"Today marks a watershed moment in Bharat’s criminal justice system. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have come into force replacing 164 year old colonial legislations," Sarma said in a post on X.

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Sarma highlighted the extensive preparations undertaken by Team Assam over many months to ensure the effective implementation of these progressive laws.

He urged stakeholders including police, civil servants, citizens, lawyers, civil society, and the judiciary to collaborate closely for the laws' successful enforcement.

"It is my sincere appeal to all stakeholders to join hands with us in realising the foundational purpose of these laws," Sarma urged.

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The new legislation aims to streamline legal processes, enhance safety measures, and integrate technological advancements to facilitate efficient delivery of justice across Assam. With these reforms, the state anticipates significant improvements in addressing societal challenges and safeguarding the rights of its citizens.