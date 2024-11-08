Amidst rising concerns over infiltration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Jharkhand government of patronising vote bank politics, cautioning that if left unchecked, Hindus and tribals could face a bleak future in the state.

Sarma, who is also the BJP's co-incharge for Jharkhand elections, made these remarks during a political rally in Kharsawan, Seraikela-Kharsawan district. He alleged that while the Hindu and tribal populations are rapidly declining, the Muslim population is steadily increasing.

"There will be no place for tribals and Hindus in Jharkhand after 20 years at the current pace of infiltration from Bangladesh," Sarma claimed.

The BJP leader cited demographic data to support his claims. He stated that in Santhal Pargana, Hindus and tribals together made up 90% of the population in the past, with tribals accounting for 44%.

However, by 2011, the Hindu population had dropped to 67%, while the tribal population had reduced to just 28%. During the same period, the Muslim population grew from 10% to 22%.

Sarma concluded his remarks by framing the upcoming election as a choice between the "dictatorship of the JMM-led coalition" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development model."