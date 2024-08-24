Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh since the neighbouring country faced instability.

“Hindus are staying and fighting in Bangladesh. In the last one month, not a single Hindu person has been detected trying to enter India,” he said at a press conference.

He also mentioned that Muslims from Bangladesh were attempting to cross over to seek employment in India’s textile sector.

“35 Muslim infiltrators have been arrested in the past month. They are trying to enter, but those coming are not for Assam, but to go to Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore to work in the textile industry,” the CM claimed.



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“We have requested our prime minister to impress upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of Hindus,” he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged other countries to exert pressure to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

He stated that the police and BSF are vigilant in Assam and have recently thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh trying to reach Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, "Our point is not to bring them, one or two will come but the rest must stay. So our request to the Prime Minister is that we should discuss and put pressure on the Bangladesh government so that there can be security for Hindus there. We can bring 10 people here but what about the remaining 20?. And when they come here they will not have the lands that they had there, they will find nothing when they return."