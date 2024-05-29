After Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the situation in Assam due to Cyclone Remal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there is no “prestige” in taking the former’s help.

Speaking to reporters, the Assam CM assured he will ask CM Naveen for help if needed, claiming that the damage caused by Cyclone Remal is under control.

He said, “The situation is in limit. If something huge happens, I will call the Odisha CM and ask for help. There is no prestige issue.”

Himanta also informed that he had tried contacting Patnaik after train accidents had taken place in Odisha to offer help but could not speak to him. He further said, “I wrote to CM Patnaik’s office because I could not speak to him. My chief secretary had also spoken with them. I assured them of every kind of assistance from Assam government in such a tragic time.”

Furthermore, CM Himanta also lauded the civilisation and roots shared by the Assam, Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha belt. He said, “We are eastern Indians and we share a lot in common.”

The Assam chief minister once again assured Odisha of assistance and support by striking a stark contrast between the languages of both states. He said, “The languages of Odisha and Assam are almost 60 per cent same. Hence, when Odisha needs us, Assam will be there. And when Assam needs them, I hope they will be there too.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed an election rally at Mayurbhanj, Odisha on May 28.

Earlier, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had taken to the microblogging site X to express concern over the situation in Assam. He wrote, “Concerned to know about the situation in Assam affected by Cyclone Remal. Deeply anguished over the loss of life and damage to the property. Odisha stands with Assam in this hour of need and offers all possible assistance to bring back normalcy.”