Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow over the loss of six lives in an accident in Karimganj. "...deeply saddened by the loss of 6 precious lives in an unfortunate accident in Patharkandi. My heartfelt condolences to the kith and kin of the deceased," the office Assam CMO account tweeted.

The accident occurred on National Highway 8 near the Berajal area of Karimganj's Auction Market (Nilam Bazar). A collision between a four-wheeler (registration number AS 11S 8323) and an auto-rickshaw (registration number AS 01 BC 201) led to the auto-rickshaw veering off the road into a ditch. Six people, including three women and a child, lost their lives.

Four victims died instantly at the scene. The remaining passengers, in critical condition, were rushed to Karimganj Civil Hospital. The auto-rickshaw driver, Ruhul Alom from Chandkhira in Patharkandi, was identified first. Another victim, Jakir Hussain, was transferred to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for advanced treatment.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, leading to a blockade of National Highway 8 in protest. The blockade was lifted after District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Yadav intervened, allowing traffic to resume on the busy highway.