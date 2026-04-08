Himanta Biswa Sarma offers prayers at Baidyanath Temple ahead of Assam polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 8, offered prayers at the revered Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, a day before the high-stakes Assembly elections in Assam.

Accompanied by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Sarma visited the temple under tight security and performed rituals at the jyotirlinga. Priests assisted him with offerings of bel leaves, sacred water, and Vedic chants during the ceremony.

Following the rituals, the temple committee presented the Chief Minister with a symbolic emblem of Baba Baidyanath. The visit comes on the eve of polling in Assam, where voting is scheduled for April 9.