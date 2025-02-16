Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the appointment letter to Arjuna Awardee and Olympian archer Jayanta Talukdar, officially appointing him as the Deputy Superintendent of Police on February 16.

Talukdar was handed over the letter during the felicitation ceremony held at Guwahati's Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

Speaking at the event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the archer's remarkable achievements, adding that his recognition should have come much earlier.

Furthermore, CM Sarma expressed regret over the delay in honoring him due to the previous government's actions, noting that his prime years were before 2014.

Achievements of Jayanta Talukdar:

Asian Grand Prix 2004: Gold

Archery World Cup 2006 & 2009: Gold

World Championship (team) 2005: Silver

Commonwealth Games 2010: Bronze

Represented India in London Olympics 2012