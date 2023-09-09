In the wake of a controversial presentation of Assam's folk dance 'Bihu' during the welcoming of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit in New Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has chosen to defer his comments on the matter until after the G20 Summit concludes.

Following the dance's portrayal in what some have termed a 'distorted' manner, Chief Minister Sarma addressed the media after a cabinet meeting, stating, "I do not wish to spoil the atmosphere by commenting on the Bihu controversy as tomorrow will be a big day for the country. Whatever happened, we will discuss the matter after two days."

He further appealed to the media to hold off on discussing the matter for the time being, emphasizing that the following day would be significant for the nation.

The controversy arose when the Bihu dance, a cultural treasure native to Assam, was allegedly presented in a manner considered 'distorted' by authorities at the G20 summit, drawing significant backlash from netizens on social media. Many expressed their resentment and labeled it an 'insult' to Assamese culture, with some raising concerns about the dancers' attire.

In April of this year, the Bihu dance had achieved recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records during an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the recent portrayal at the G20 summit has sparked criticism and controversy within mainland India.