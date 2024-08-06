Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a comprehensive solution to address the severe flooding that struck Guwahati on August 5.

The flooding, caused by heavy rainfall in both Assam and neighbouring Meghalaya, led to widespread disruption across Guwahati.

In a tweet, Sarma stated, "Yesterday, Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya received record rainfall of nearly 100 mm. Heavy rainfall in the hills along with rains of 60 mm in Guwahati, resulted in extraordinary flash floods in parts of the State Capital."

The chief minister chaired a meeting with stakeholders to develop strategies for managing future flood events. "We will also be in touch with the Meghalaya Government to implement a real-time coordination protocol," Sarma stated, emphasising the need for inter-state cooperation.

The flooding affected major areas of Guwahati, including Zoo Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Ganeshguri, and Dispur. Residents faced significant challenges as roads became impassable, trapping commuters, schoolchildren, and even ambulances for hours. Power outages were also reported in several neighbourhoods.

Sarma praised the "unflinching commitment" of uniformed personnel who worked tirelessly to assist city residents during the crisis. He added, "Today, I chaired a meeting with all stakeholders to work out a comprehensive solution baked in with an early warning and quick response mechanisms."