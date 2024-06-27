Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a swipe at the Congress over the rise in sexual assault cases against women in Assam after the party won in three Lok Sabha seats - Nagaon, Jorhat and Dhubri. He wondered what would have happened to law and order in the state if the party came to power.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma urged the people of the state to deeply analyse the situation. He highlighted three specific cases of violence against women in Dhekiajuli as examples of the increasing unrest.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Assam had not witnessed such assaults in the past three years and that it occurred "in last three days" after Congress's won in the three constituencies.

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"The people of Assam should think deeply about the consequences if the rate of violence is already increasing after Congress's win in these constituencies. What will happen to the state if the Congress comes to power" Sarma questioned.

His remarks come as a response to Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika’s Facebook post on June 26, in which he claimed that several incidents have been occurring in Assam since Lok Sabha election.