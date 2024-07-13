Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government has decided to maintain the existing pattern for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

This decision comes in response to feedback from aspirants and the public, who expressed concerns about potential changes to the exam structure.

Sarma took to Twitter to confirm that the ADRE exam pattern will remain the same as last year, consisting of one written exam followed by a viva voce. This announcement marks a reversal of the government's earlier stance on adopting an Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-like syllabus for third and fourth-grade jobs.

Aspirants' feedback accepted 🤝



Acknowledging the feedback received from aspirants and people regarding not changing the ADRE exam pattern, we have decided that the pattern WILL REMAIN THE SAME AS LAST YEAR.



There will be One written exam followed by a Viva-Voce. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 13, 2024

The clarification follows a period of widespread debate and uncertainty among job seekers in the state. On July 12, while travelling from Rongjuli in Goalpara to Guwahati, Sarma addressed the issue, stating that the government's intention was to improve the recruitment process without altering the standard of exams