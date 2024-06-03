Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the Assam Police has been instructed to ensure that the counting process is conducted peacefully.

The Assam CM's statement came a day ahead of the counting day of Lok Sabha polls which will be held on June 4.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Himanta said that the top priority of the state government is to ensure that the counting process is not disrupted. He said, "Ensuring a fair and peaceful counting process is our top priority. Strict instructions have been given to the police to maintain law and order."

Furthermore, he said that anyone with an ill intention to disturb the counting process will receive firm action from the authorities.

"Any attempts to disrupt or take the law into their own hands will be met with firm action. We will not tolerate such behavior," CM Himanta added.