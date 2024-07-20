Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered an investigation into reports of misconduct by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) staff towards an elderly consumer. The incident allegedly occurred during a disconnection drive for unpaid electricity bills.

The Chief Minister's Office stated that Sarma has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. The government has promised appropriate action if the investigation confirms any misbehaviour by APDCL employees.

In addition to the inquiry, the Chief Minister has directed APDCL to adopt a more compassionate approach during recovery drives. He emphasised the importance of ensuring good conduct by officials involved in such operations.

This directive comes as part of the government's efforts to improve public service delivery and maintain respectful interactions between state agencies and citizens.