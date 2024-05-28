In response to severe weather conditions triggered by Cyclone Remal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the closure of all educational institutions in several districts for May 29, 2024.

In light of the Red Alert for Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj, all educational institutions in these districts will remain closed on May 29, 2024. Stay safe. #CycloneRemal #IMDAlert #SafetyFirst… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 28, 2024

The affected districts include Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj. The announcement was made via a post on the social media platform X, emphasizing the importance of safety during these challenging times.

Cyclone Remal made landfall in Northeast India on May 28, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds across several Assam districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that temperatures across Assam have dropped significantly, staying below 30 degrees Celsius, with the exception of Silchar, which recorded 31.2 degrees Celsius.

These adverse weather conditions come on the heels of a period of extreme heat in Assam, where temperatures had recently soared to 40 degrees Celsius.

The shift from scorching heat to stormy weather has posed significant challenges for the state, impacting daily life and prompting the precautionary closure of schools and colleges to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay safe and adhere to weather advisories.

The state's emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any incidents resulting from the cyclone's aftermath.