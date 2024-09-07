Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media in Dispur on Saturday, providing details on the state government’s efforts to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Sarma said that 57 key recommendations had been approved, with detailed guidelines prepared for their enforcement.

The Chief Minister said that the government is committed to intensifying the crackdown on Bangladeshi infiltrators. "We will make the second line of defense even stronger," Sarma said, highlighting the need for stricter border security and faster identification of illegal foreigners. The Assam government plans to speed up the identification of suspected nationals, some of whom have been found in Aadhar enrollment despite exceeding population figures.

Sarma also mentioned that certain recommendations will be further discussed with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), with a series of talks planned between the state government and the student body. “The Assam government remains committed to resolving this issue,” he added.