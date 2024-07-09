Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 9, outlined the state's distributed cancer care model, highlighting a three-level approach to cancer treatment and diagnosis across the state. The model features an apex centre, comprehensive cancer hospitals, and diagnostic and daycare centres.

At the top of the hierarchy is the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati, which serves as the apex centre for cancer care in Assam. Supporting this are five comprehensive cancer hospitals located in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Silchar, Diphu, and Dhubri. These facilities provide extensive cancer care services to patients in their respective regions.

How is Assam's distributed cancer care model stacked up👇



LEVEL 1️⃣

Apex Centre: State Cancer Institute, Guwahati



LEVEL 2️⃣

Comprehensive Cancer Hospitals

Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Silchar, Diphu, Dhubri



LEVEL 3️⃣

Diagnostic & Day Care Centre

Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Jorhat,Darrang,… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 9, 2024

To further extend cancer care services, the model includes eleven diagnostic and daycare centres spread across the state. These centres are located in Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Jorhat, Darrang, Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Goalpara. They offer diagnostic services and daycare, bringing basic cancer care closer to patients in various districts.

This tiered approach aims to improve access to cancer care services throughout Assam, providing a range of services from basic diagnostics to comprehensive treatment, depending on the level of the facility.