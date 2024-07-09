Himanta Biswa Sarma outlines three-level distributed Cancer Care model in Assam
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced a new distributed cancer care model on July 9. The model aims to enhance cancer treatment and diagnosis across the state with a three-tiered system.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 9, outlined the state's distributed cancer care model, highlighting a three-level approach to cancer treatment and diagnosis across the state. The model features an apex centre, comprehensive cancer hospitals, and diagnostic and daycare centres.
At the top of the hierarchy is the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati, which serves as the apex centre for cancer care in Assam. Supporting this are five comprehensive cancer hospitals located in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Silchar, Diphu, and Dhubri. These facilities provide extensive cancer care services to patients in their respective regions.
How is Assam's distributed cancer care model stacked up👇— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 9, 2024
LEVEL 1️⃣
Apex Centre: State Cancer Institute, Guwahati
LEVEL 2️⃣
Comprehensive Cancer Hospitals
Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Silchar, Diphu, Dhubri
LEVEL 3️⃣
Diagnostic & Day Care Centre
Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Jorhat,Darrang,…
To further extend cancer care services, the model includes eleven diagnostic and daycare centres spread across the state. These centres are located in Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Jorhat, Darrang, Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Goalpara. They offer diagnostic services and daycare, bringing basic cancer care closer to patients in various districts.
This tiered approach aims to improve access to cancer care services throughout Assam, providing a range of services from basic diagnostics to comprehensive treatment, depending on the level of the facility.
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