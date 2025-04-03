The Assam government has taken a significant step toward preserving indigenous languages by designating 126 Lower Primary Schools to provide education in Deori and Tiwa languages starting with the 2025-2026 academic year.

According to a notification issued April 2, 2025, by the Department of School Education, 28 schools will be categorised as "Deori Medium Lower Primary School" and 98 as "Tiwa Medium Lower Primary School" across the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the initiative's importance, stating: "It's heartening to share that starting this academic year more than 300 schools will offer Mising, Tiwa and Deori as mediums of classroom instruction. Preserving our ancient indigenous languages for the future generations has been one of our key priorities, and NEP 2020 has accelerated this endeavour."

The official notification (E. No.632888/40) explains that the decision was made "in the interest of public in general and preserving and promoting the Deori and Tiwa language and ensuring that the students belonging to the Deori and Tiwa community can get education in their mother tongue or home language."

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu supported the move, tweeting: "NEP 2020 recognizes that children learn best in their mother tongue. Upholding this vision, Assam has designated 28 LP Schools as Deori Medium LP School & 98 as Tiwa Medium LP School from 2025-26. A major step in preserving tribal heritage & promoting indigenous languages."