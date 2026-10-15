Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 15 paid tribute to former President and renowned scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, describing him as the “People’s President” and saying his life and ideals continued to inspire generations.

In a social media post, Sarma said Kalam, popularly known as the ‘Missile Man of India’, led a life worth emulating, placing knowledge and nationalism above everything else.

“Remembering the People's President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, he led a life worth emulating, placing knowledge and nationalism over everything else,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Sarma also highlighted Kalam’s contributions to India’s scientific progress, saying his breakthroughs helped protect the country’s future and strengthen its defence capabilities.

Recalling Kalam’s visits to Assam, the Chief Minister said his interactions with people, particularly students, had been enriching and expressed hope that his ideals would continue to guide younger generations.

Kalam was born on October 15, 1935, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007 and was widely respected for his contributions to science, education and public service. He died on July 27, 2015.