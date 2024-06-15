Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to Swahid Kushal Konwar through a poem, highlighting the enduring spirit of bravery and selflessness that defined this stalwart of Assam's struggle for independence. The echoes of martyrdom and the fervor of patriotism resound today as Assam commemorates the legacy of Kushal Konwar, a revered freedom fighter whose sacrifice during the Quit India Movement remains etched in the annals of history.

CM Sarma posted a poem by Konwar on X, expressing admiration for his bravery and sacrifice:

“I will be a good prince

They are fearless and non-violent heroes

Always a better head

For ten for the country

Laughing slowly

I'll take a chip around my neck

I will be a good prince.”

The Chief Minister reminisced about his childhood, stating, "Known about Shaheed Kushal Konwar through this poem as a child. After studying history, I later learned about the patriotism, patriotism, and sacrifice of this great patriot, martyr Kushal Konwar."

He continued, “On this special day today, our Assamese child was fearlessly hanged to free India from the shackles of subjugation. His patriotism will be remembered throughout the ages. In the history of India, I pay a deep tribute to martyr Kushal Konwar from the bottom of his heart on this auspicious day.”

Kushal Konwar was a notable figure in the Indian freedom struggle, particularly during the Quit India Movement. Born on March 21, 1905, in Chaodang Chariali of Ghiladhari Mouza, Golaghat district (then part of Shivsagar district) of Assam, Konwar hailed from a family that descended from the royal lineage of the Ahom kingdom, originally bearing the surname 'Konwar'. He later attended Bezbaruah School, where he was known for his keen intellect and deep sense of justice.

Konwar's dedication to India's independence was unwavering. His resolve culminated in his execution on June 15, 1943, at 4:30 am in Jorhat Jail. His sacrifice was in line with Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy: "He alone can be a true satyagrahi who knows the art of living and dying."

Konwar's legacy as a freedom fighter who faced the gallows with unflinching courage continues to inspire generations. His story is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Assam and its unyielding contribution to India's independence.

The Chief Minister's tribute serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters like Kushal Konwar, whose contributions remain etched in the annals of Indian history from Assam.