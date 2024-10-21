Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, paid homage to police personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

He also hailed police personnel for maintaining law and order.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam CM paid tribute to police troops for their service. He stated, "Our brave Police personnel are on duty 24/7 to maintain law & order and help citizens lead a secure life. Thousands of police personnel have laid their lives to keep us secure."

"On #PoliceCommemorationDay, my tributes to the entire police fraternity for their yeoman service," the Assam CM stated.

Over the last eight years, UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), a vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, has seen more than 2.8 lakh flights take off, carrying 1.5 crore passengers on 617 routes across 34 States and Union Territories ✈️#8YearsOfUDAN pic.twitter.com/gFHYTtMwXo — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 21, 2024

Earlier today, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Kumar Deka paid homage to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Addressing the gathering during a ceremony held to observe the day at the National Police Memorial, Deka hailed the valour and bravery of police personnel who laid down their lives for the country.

He said, "Today on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, we all have gathered to pay tribute to the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country last year," further paying respect to the comrades who made sacrifices in the line of duty.

Explaining that the day is observed every year on October 21, Deka further added, "On 21 October 1959, 10 brave CRPF jawans sacrificed their lives for the country. Since that day, we have been celebrating 21 October as Police Commemoration Day every year."

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21, aiming to pay homage to the policemen who were killed in an ambush by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959.