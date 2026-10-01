Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute to police personnel on Assam Police Day
Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted Assam Police personnel on Assam Police Day and praised their service. His message highlighted their round-the-clock role in maintaining peace and public safety.
- Chief Minister marked Assam Police Day with a public message of appreciation
- He said residents live peacefully because police remain vigilant throughout the day
- Sarma praised officers for courage, compassion and an unwavering sense of duty
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 1 extended his greetings to Assam Police personnel on the occasion of Assam Police Day, paying tribute to their dedication, courage and commitment to public service.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the people of Assam live in peace because police personnel remain on guard round the clock.
“I salute every officer and personnel of Assam Police for serving Aai Asomi with courage, compassion and an unwavering sense of duty. We are proud of you,” Sarma wrote.
The Chief Minister’s message recognised the role of Assam Police in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of people across the state.
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