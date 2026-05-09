Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, says poet strengthened Bharat’s spirit
Assam's outgoing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 9, paid tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of his birth anniversary, saying the poet-philosopher not only enriched India’s literary and cultural heritage but also strengthened the spirit of Bharat that continues to resonate across the world.
- In an X post, Sarma described Tagore as a timeless icon
- He said Tagore’s ideas and contributions continue inspiring generations across society
- Sarma said Tagore’s vision and philosophy guide enlightenment and social progress
Assam's outgoing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 9, paid tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of his birth anniversary, saying the poet-philosopher not only enriched India’s literary and cultural heritage but also strengthened the spirit of Bharat that continues to resonate across the world.
In a post on X on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti, Sarma remembered Tagore as a timeless icon whose ideas and contributions continue to inspire generations.
“Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore not only enriched our literature and culture, but also strengthened Bharat’s spirit, which later resonated across the world,” the Chief Minister wrote.
He further said Tagore’s vision, philosophy and literary legacy continue to guide society towards enlightenment and progress.
Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary is observed as Rabindra Jayanti, also known as ‘Pochishe Boishakh’, marking the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh. Tagore, who was born on May 7, 1861, remains one of India’s most celebrated literary and cultural figures.
Known for works such as Gitanjali, Tagore became the first Asian Nobel laureate after receiving the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, leaving behind a lasting influence on literature, music, art and national thought.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today