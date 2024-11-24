Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to stand by BJP workers in Jharkhand following the party's defeat in state elections, while raising concerns about alleged infiltration in the region.

"The safety of our workers in Jharkhand remains our top priority," Sarma said in a video message posted on social media. "This friend from Assam will always stand with you."

Sarma, who served as BJP's state in-charge during the four-month campaign, acknowledged the electoral setback but framed it as groundwork for future success. "Though we couldn't achieve victory now, today's setbacks lay the foundation for tomorrow's triumph," he stated.

The election results saw the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance securing a clear majority. JMM won 34 seats while Congress, their main coalition partner, claimed 16. The BJP managed 21 seats, with its allies AJSUP, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas) winning one seat each.

In his message, Sarma also raised political concerns about what he termed as infiltration threats to Jharkhand. "The state government must address this issue of infiltrators," he said, indicating that BJP would continue to highlight this matter as an opposition party.

The Assam Chief Minister concluded his message with a personal note to Jharkhand's BJP workers: "Your affection will always remain in my heart. Remember, you have a friend waiting in Assam if you ever visit."