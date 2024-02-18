Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there has been explosive growth in government's PM Kisan and Fasal Bima Yojana in the state.

Taking to microblogging site X , the chief Minister expressed the state's commitment to pro-farmer initiatives. The CM posted, "Taking pro-farmer steps, we have increased our spending to enhance agricultural productivity. PM Kisan and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana beneficiaries in Assam have increased multifold in the past few years."

There has been a remarkable increase in spending aimed at boosting productivity in the Agriculture Department in the state. The Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) expenditure has seen a notable rise of 45 per cent in the fiscal year 2023-24, specifically from April to December, as compared to the previous fiscal year 2022-23.

One of the key highlights is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) initiative, where a substantial amount of Rs 487.38 Crores has been disbursed, benefiting a noteworthy 12.16 lakh farmers in the November installment of 2023.

Additionally, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has played a pivotal role in supporting farmers, with crop insurance claims amounting to Rs 234.98 Crores in the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24. The scheme has proven beneficial for 2.82 lakh farmers during this period, and the farmer enrollment has witnessed an impressive surge of 164% in the Kharif season of 2023.