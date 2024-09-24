After Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi after concluding his three-day visit to the United States, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated him, stating that his visit "exemplified India's pragmatic foreign policy rooted in the nation-first approach."

Taking to the microblogging site X, Sarma exalted that the Quad meet is necessary for "global good".

He stated, "Congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji on completing the successful visit to the United States. This visit has once again exemplified India's pragmatic foreign policy rooted in the nation first approach."

Congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on completing the successful visit to the United States. This visit has once again exemplified India’s pragmatic foreign policy rooted in the nation first approach. The coming together of Quad partners is needed a… https://t.co/AjCoid4oVU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 24, 2024

Furthemore, exalting India's position on the global front, CM Himanta stgatged, "The coming together of Quad partners is needed a force for global good, where India plays a pivotal role. The enthusiastic reception received by Adarniya Modi ji reinforces Bharat's rising stature in the world order."

During his visit to the US, PM Modi attended the Quad Leaders Summit in US President Joe Biden's hometown, Delaware. He delivered remarks at the United Nations 'Summit of The Future' and held bilateral meetings with several leaders.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared highlights of his visit to the United States, saying it has been "fruitful," covered diverse programmes and focused on a series of subjects aimed at making the planet better.