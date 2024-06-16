Assam government is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the rich biodiversity and tourism potential of the state's prized Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. In a recent review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several important highlights and future plans were discussed.

Addressing the ongoing efforts, Sarma tweeted, "We are committed to promote our rich biodiversity and the tourism potential of our National Parks. Sharing some important highlights from yesterday's Review Meet in Kaziranga."

One of the significant achievements highlighted was the drastic decrease in poaching incidents since 2016. "Poaching has drastically decreased since 2016. No poaching occurred in 2022; average poaching cases just 2 every year since 2021; aim to reduce it to ZERO," the CM stated.

The state government also took pride in the surge of tourist footfall in Kaziranga, attributing it to the visits of dignitaries like the President, Prime Minister, and the King of Bhutan. "Tourist footfall was over 3,00,000 people last year, surpassing Jim Corbett National Park," Sarma noted.

Among the future initiatives discussed were the deployment of a new Forest Battalion of 600 personnel to bolster protection efforts and the introduction of new attractions like tea tasting, cycling, and boat rides in nearby tea gardens to attract more eco-tourists.

To combat the pressing issue of erosion in Kaziranga, a Task Force comprising wildlife experts and officials will be constituted to recommend appropriate technologies within 45 days.

Sarma also highlighted the state's commitment to animal safety, with measures like joint monitoring by district administration, police, and park authorities during flooding, and the deployment of commando battalions to thwart poaching attempts.

Further, the government plans to open a new Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre and set up an Orchid Park to boost tourism.