Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Wednesday, June 4, predicting more humiliation for former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah in the coming months.

Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister remarked, “Whether Bhupen Borah joins the BJP or not is his personal choice, but I can foresee continued political humiliation for him until April.”

Dr. Sarma also took aim at the national Congress leadership, claiming that All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge had attempted to placate Borah with a subtle reference to his own political journey. “Kharge told him that although he was once the Congress president in Karnataka, it was S.M. Krishna who became Chief Minister. The implication was clear—even being a state president doesn’t guarantee leadership,” Sarma asserted.

The Chief Minister attributed Borah’s diminishing political stature to Congress’s defeat in Jorhat. “That single loss shattered Bhupen Borah’s political standing. It left him isolated within the party,” he said.

Sarma further accused the Congress of offering empty promises and engaging in internal betrayal. “Even after setbacks like the Panchayat elections, the party continues to entice Borah with hollow assurances about a future Chief Ministerial role. This is a hallmark of Congress politics—false hopes and factionalism,” he added.