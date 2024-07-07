In a moment that will be etched in sports history, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and tennis icon Roger Federer shared a memorable moment at Wimbledon 2024.

The encounter, celebrated widely on social media was praised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who posted on microblogging site X, "This one is for the collector’s edition. Two GOATs in one frame ❤️"

With Wimbledon 2024 in full swing, the Grand Slam event continues to attract world-renowned celebrities. The presence of these legendary figures added a special touch to the tournament, particularly during Alexander Zverev's third-round win against Cameron Norrie.

Sachin Tendulkar, a revered figure in cricket, received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at Centre Court. Dressed in a beige suit, Tendulkar waved to the audience, acknowledging their warm welcome. His presence was further highlighted as cameras captured other sports stars, including Ben Stokes and Joe Root, adding to the star-studded atmosphere.

The excitement peaked when Roger Federer, another sports icon, was also seen at the venue. The two legends were later photographed together, a moment shared by Wimbledon's official social media handles with the caption, “You never know who you’ll bump into at #Wimbledon.”