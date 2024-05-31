Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the fast-growing rate of the Indian economy, attributing its success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.

Himanta praised the recently revealed data of Q4 GDP figures for 2023-24 and heralded the start of Modi 3.0 built on a decade of hard work.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam CM wrote, “Modi 3.0 is launching from an excellent foundation built on a decade of hard work! The highly anticipated Q4 GDP figures for 2023-24 are out, showing a tremendous growth rate of 8.2 per cent, making India the fastest-growing major economy in the world.”

Furthermore, Chief Minister Himanta hailed the news of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bringing back gold from British vaults and called it “a momentous win”.

He said, “This, combined with the news of the RBI bringing back gold from British vaults, signifies a momentous win for the policies of the Narendra Modi government.”

The data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation shows that India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter of the current financial year grew by 7.8 per cent year-on-year.

While the number is better than what most economists had predicted, the GDP growth was 6.1 per cent in the same period last year, and in the previous quarter, it was 8.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had forecasted a 6.9 per cent growth in real GDP for Q4FY24, with a full-year projection of 7.6 per cent.