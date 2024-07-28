Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria for his service to the state, following Kataria's appointment as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh.

In a tweet, Sarma acknowledged Kataria's significant contributions, stating, "Assam and our government have benefited immensely from the counsel and guidance of Shri Gulab Kataria Ji, in his capacity as Hon'ble Governor. He has served the State with utmost dedication."

The Chief Minister's remarks came after President Droupadi Murmu announced a reshuffle of governors on Saturday evening. Kataria's move to Punjab is part of a broader reorganization that involves the appointment of seven new governors and the transfer of three others.

Kataria will replace Banwarilal Purohit, whose resignation has been accepted by the President. This change marks a significant shift in the political landscape of both Assam and Punjab.