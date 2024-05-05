Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has weighed in on the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case, expressing dismay over the handling of the investigation. Sarma criticized the delay in apprehending the accused, questioning why action was not taken sooner despite the existence of incriminating evidence for two years.

He raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding Prajwal Revanna's departure to Germany and subsequent return, urging authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation devoid of political agendas. Sarma stated the importance of prioritizing women empowerment and urged for the case to be resolved expeditiously.

"We believe in women empowerment and want to see this case reach a logical conclusion," Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated the state government's efforts to address the situation. Parameshwara disclosed that a blue-corner notice has been issued to locate Prajwal Revanna, who fled the country amidst mounting allegations. He reassured the public of the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) commitment to conducting a fair and thorough investigation, asserting that the government has granted the SIT complete autonomy in its proceedings.

Meanwhile, HD Revanna, father of the accused and former Minister was apprehended by the SIT in connection to a kidnapping case related to sexual abuse allegations against his son. HD Revanna's arrest came after a Bengaluru court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. A medical examination was conducted, and HD Revanna is slated to appear before a magistrate.

A fresh complaint was lodged against HD Revanna and his confidant Sathish Babanna for allegedly abducting a woman purportedly victimized by Prajwal Revanna. With a second lookout notice issued for Prajwal Revanna, the investigation continues.