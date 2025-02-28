Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma predicted that Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), will face a long jail term. Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma asserted that Hoque would likely serve an extended period in jail.

Hoque has been remanded to police custody in connection with an alleged examination fraud. According to reports, he will be brought to Guwahati for further interrogation today, February 28.

The case has sparked a tumultuous uproar as authorities continue to investigate the matter.

Hoque was remanded to four days of police custody, as per orders from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court.

The case, registered under Patharkandi police station (Case No. 55), involves multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Public Administration Prohibition Act.

Along with Hoque, USTM Vice Chancellor, Central Public School Principal Hiramani Saikia, and teachers Vijay Dutta, Rezak Ali, Numan Ahmed, and Imdadur Rahman have also been placed in four-day police remand. The court, however, denied bail and remand in another related case (Case No. 54).

The legal action follows revelations by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding an alleged examination fraud linked to USTM.

"Assam Police is investigating the matter, and a case has been registered. This is a serious issue, and we seek cooperation from all concerned," CM Sarma had stated.