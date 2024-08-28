Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government has not yet decided on implementing a comprehensive Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He mentioned that the focus is on addressing child marriage and promoting women’s empowerment, not targeting any particular religion.

Sarma’s remarks contradict his earlier position, where he had indicated that Assam would follow Uttarakhand and Gujarat in introducing a UCC Bill with exemptions for tribal communities.

UCC implies that all sections of society, irrespective of their religion, shall be treated equally according to a national civil code, covering areas like marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and succession of property.



Also Read: Assam government committed to protect women, sacred sites, and Indigenous rights: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his government’s steadfast dedication to safeguarding the state's cultural and social fabric.

Emphasizing the administration's clear agenda, Sarma highlighted the implementation of stringent measures aimed at ensuring the safety of women, protecting sacred sites, and defending the rights of indigenous communities. "This government will be remembered for its unwavering commitment to preserving Assam’s identity against illegal encroachment," said CM Sarma.

Sarma emphasised the importance of protecting young women's health and well-being, regardless of their religious background.

"Whether Hindu or Muslim, daughters are the symbol of their mother. Their health and well-being is our responsibility," Sarma declared. He painted a stark picture of the consequences of early marriage, describing young mothers as "lean and thin" with "no blood in their bodies" after multiple pregnancies by their early twenties.