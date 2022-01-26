TEZPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that his party will welcome votes from Congress MLAs whose “minds are already with the BJP”

“There are many people in the Congress who in the coming days – in one year, five years, or ten years – will join BJP. These people are already mentally with the BJP but cannot join due to habit. It is not a problem to keep a fixed deposit with these people,” Sarma said in an interaction with media in Sonitpur district.

However, Sarma maintained that his party does not need any help from the Badruddin Ajmal led All India United Democratic Front.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, alleging possibility of ‘horse-trading’, urged Opposition parties to band together to ensure that the Seats are not won by the BJP.

Two Rajya seats will be vacant shortly and BJP and its allies are preparing to win both the seats.

In a related development, the BJP has reached an understanding with former allies Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in the lead up to the polls.

BPF had formed an alliance with BJP in the 2016 assembly polls and was part of the Sarbananda Sonowal government. But in the 2020 Bodoland council elections, BJP allied with United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and formed the government at the Bodoland Territorial Council.

“We have fixed deposit with people from the Congress, but not with the UDF,” he clarified.

Sarma today inaugurated an Inspection Bungalow at Rangapara in Sonitpur built under SOPD-G at a cost of ₹1.50 cr.

The double-storied building contains five double bedrooms, a conference room, etc.

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