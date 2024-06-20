Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday conducted a thorough inspection of several major construction sites in Mangaldai, Darrang district, expressing concern over the sluggish pace of progress and directing authorities to expedite the completion of these pivotal projects.

Chief Minister Sarma visited the Assam Skill University, the Mangaldai Bypass on NH15, and the Darrang Medical College & Hospital, highlighting the strategic importance of these developments in enhancing education, healthcare, and regional connectivity.

Upon his arrival in Mangaldai, Sarma proceeded directly to the 15-kilometer bypass construction site on NH15. He scrutinized the progress and quality of the construction activities, voicing his dissatisfaction with the current pace. He urged the responsible authorities to accelerate their efforts, emphasizing the critical role the bypass will play in strengthening the road network between West Bengal, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, thereby facilitating seamless transportation and regional integration.

The Chief Minister then inspected the Assam Skill University premises. Set on 250 bighas of land, the university is designed to offer modern skill education with state-of-the-art facilities. Sarma instructed the project managers to adhere strictly to the timeline, ensuring that academic sessions can commence by July 2025. The Assam Skill University, once operational, is poised to become a center of excellence in skill education, catering to the evolving needs of various industries and enhancing the employability of students in the region.

Later, Sarma visited the site of the upcoming Darrang Medical College & Hospital. This institution, sprawling over 100 bighas, is set to provide comprehensive healthcare services and advanced medical education. The hospital aims to address the medical needs of residents in Darrang and surrounding areas, reinforcing the state's healthcare infrastructure.

Expressing his commitment to the timely completion of these projects, Chief Minister Sarma reiterated the importance of these developments in boosting Assam's educational and healthcare capabilities and fostering regional connectivity.