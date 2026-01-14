Himanta Biswa Sarma pushes women-led growth in Karbi Anglong under MMUA

On the auspicious occasion of Bhogali Bihu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharpened the political pitch on women empowerment while mounting a direct attack on the Congress leadership, as he rolled out fresh financial assistance under the flagship Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in the hill districts of Karbi Anglong.

In a significant outreach to grassroots women entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister distributed Rs 10,000 seed capital cheques to eligible beneficiaries in Serdihun Aklam, Baithalangso, under the Amree Legislative Assembly Constituency of West Karbi Anglong during the morning hours. The initiative continued in the afternoon with a large-scale programme at Karbi People’s Hall in Taralangso, Diphu, under the Diphu LAC, where thousands of women beneficiaries received financial support.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sarma stated that nearly 25,000 women from the Karbi Anglong region have benefited in the current phase of MMUA. He further revealed that the government has already distributed seed capital cheques to 20 lakh women beneficiaries across Assam, adding that the remaining 12 lakh beneficiaries will receive financial assistance before February 5, 2026.

Highlighting the government’s direct involvement in implementation, the Chief Minister said he has personally attended 70 public distribution programmes so far, describing the initiative as a cornerstone of Assam’s economic transformation through women-led entrepreneurship. The MMUA, he said, aims to turn Self-Help Group (SHG) members into “Lakhpati Baideos” by enabling them to earn a minimum annual income of ₹1 lakh through sustainable livelihood activities.

The programmes were attended by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, along with MLAs, KAAC Executive Members, MACs, District Commissioners, board chairpersons, and senior officials.

However, the Diphu event also witnessed a sharp political turn, with Dr. Sarma launching a scathing attack on Lok Sabha MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi over the recent controversy involving Rejaul Karim Sarkar. Sarkar, a former minority leader, had briefly joined the Congress during an induction programme but exited soon after amid backlash over controversial remarks.

The Chief Minister criticised Gogoi for failing to take a firm stand against Sarkar’s statements, asserting that the Congress leadership should have clearly boycotted or publicly distanced itself from the controversial figure. The episode, Dr. Sarma said, exposed what he described as the Congress’s selective approach to accountability.

The MMUA drive in the Karbi Anglong hills, carried out against the festive backdrop of Bhogali Bihu, was projected as a symbol of prosperity, self-reliance, and political resolve, as the ruling dispensation intensifies its grassroots outreach ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.