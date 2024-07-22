Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticized the Congress party's stance on displaying Muslim-owned restaurant names, calling for a deeper reflection on societal biases. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma challenged the party's assumption that revealing a Muslim owner's name might deter Hindu customers.

Sarma's comments come in response to suggestions made by Congress that restaurant owners should conceal their religious identities to avoid potential customer biases. He argued that this approach is merely a temporary fix and does not address the root causes of such prejudices.

"We need to ask ourselves why this hesitation exists and address the underlying reasons," Sarma stated. He stated the importance of confronting and overcoming societal biases rather than masking them.

Earlier, on July 19, Sarma made headlines by projecting significant demographic changes in Assam. He claimed that the state's Muslim population, currently growing at a rate of 30% every decade, could become the majority by 2041. “It is a reality and nobody can stop it,” Sarma declared during a press conference in Guwahati. In contrast, the Hindu population is increasing by approximately 16% every decade.

Sarma also criticized Congress for not addressing the issue, sarcastically suggesting that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi should become the "brand ambassador" for population control if the party genuinely seeks to manage growth. “Congress has the most important role in arresting the population growth of Muslims. If Rahul Gandhi becomes the brand ambassador of population control, it will be contained as the community only listens to him,” Sarma remarked.