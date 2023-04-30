Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 30 raised eyebrows when he questioned a reporter's journalism credentials. The reporter had asked a question regarding a police matter, to which Sarma replied, "Do you have a journalism degree?"

The Chief Minister went on to argue that journalists need to be well-educated and have a background in mass communication to ask important questions to elected officials. He emphasized that meeting with a Chief Minister is a valuable opportunity for journalists to ask relevant and pressing questions about the state and the country.

Sarma suggested that there should be an induction training program for journalists to ensure they have the necessary skills and knowledge to ask informed questions. He also stated that he would not have asked such a question to a Chief Minister if he were a journalist, but instead, would have used the opportunity to ask more relevant and pressing questions.

Many praised Sarma for emphasizing the importance of education and training in the field of journalism.

It is worth noting that while a degree in journalism may not be a strict requirement for becoming a journalist, it can provide valuable skills and knowledge to those who choose to pursue it. Journalism involves critical thinking, research, and writing skills, as well as an understanding of media ethics and the role of journalism in society.