In a sharp critique against the Soren brothers of Jharkhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 22, questioned the integrity and commitment of the Soren family, particularly Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his brother Basant Soren.

CM Sarma who was addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand, highlighted the lack of justice for their deceased brother, Durga Soren and the tribal community as a whole.

"Once upon a time, the Soren family was dominant in Dumka. Today, I asked the people of Dumka, was Durga Soren not a tribal? After his death, why did his two brothers, Hemant Soren and Basant Soren, not give justice to his family?" Sarma asked. "Those who did not give justice to their brother, how will they give justice to others?"

CM Sarma cast doubt on the Soren brothers' ability to serve the public fairly, suggesting that their failure to address family grievances reflects a broader issue of neglect and injustice.

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