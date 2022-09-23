Amid the ongoing controversies regarding the claim made by the owner of a coaching institute, Victor Das, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 23 responded and said that even if one appointment to grade III and IV posts is found to be irregular, he will step down from the government.

Recently, the education department of Assam suspended Victor Das for allegedly spreading rumours about a scam in the Assam direct recruitment exam to fill up over 26,000 vacant posts in different departments.

While speaking during the distribution of appointment letters to over 11,000 newly recruits into various departments in Guwahati, Sarma asked journalists to interview every successful candidate post the declaration of results and added, ''I will step down from the government, even if one appointment to grade III and IV posts is found to be irregular''.

Further commenting on the Assam government's decision of suspending the internet in the wake of exams, Sarma said that his government will not hesitate to take any step to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process in the state.

Notably, the state government's decision to suspend mobile internet services for four hours each on two days during written examinations for recruitment to Grade III and Grade IV posts last month invited criticism in several quarters.

As part of the state government’s commitment to providing govt jobs to 1 lakh youth in Assam, Sarma on September 23 distributed appointment letters to 11,236 youth in 24 department of the state at a function held at Khanapara.

Of all the appointment letters distributed today, 5,335 posts are in the Home Department, 27 in the Higher Education and Technical Education Department, 3,811 in the School Education Department, 277 in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, 299 in the Health and Family Welfare Department including Medical Education 304 in PWD, 137 in Irrigation, 33 in Environment and Forests, 24 in Skills, Employment and Entrepreneurship, 27 in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, 13 in Sports and Youth Welfare, 11 in Transformation and Development department, six post each in Tourism and and Handloom and Textile Department, four posts each in Women and Child Development Department, Public Health Engineering Department and IT Department, three posts each in Transport Department, Water Resources Department and Fisheries Department and two posts in Cooperation Department, one each in Home and Urban Affairs Department, Industry and Public Enterprises Department and Information and Public Relations Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma also said that the present state government has already recruited about 27,000 youths in a very fair and transparent manner during the last 18 months of its tenure.

''After giving 4,779 regular appointments in the first year of its tenure, the government distributed appointment letters for 22,958 posts in 11 departments on May 14 in the second year of its tenure,'' he added.

He further said the recruitment process for about 26,000 posts in third and fourth grades has already started and the State government has decided to form a new forest force and the recruitment process for the purpose has already begun.

The Assam CM also informed that advertisements for recruitment of 10,000 posts in various departments will be published soon as he urged upon the youth to start necessary preparations for recruitment in these posts, adding, '' the state government has initiated plans to provide self-employment opportunities to two lakh youth of Assam and the government will soon inform the public about the steps to be taken in this regard''.

Refuting all irregularities claims in the recruitment of process for about 26,000 posts in Class III and Class IV, Sarma said, ''The government wants to send a message to those who want to create a negative environment in the state that the days of negative thinking in Assam are now over''.

''The state is now on the path of development and wants to emerge as one of the best states in the country,'' he said.