Assam Chief Minister made scathing remarks aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of maintaining silence on historical figures such as Aurangzeb and Sultans, alleging that it reflects a reluctance to upset Pakistan.

During a recent statement, the Chief Minister asserted that voting for the Congress equates to doing injustice to Mother Bharati, insinuating that the party's leadership refrains from addressing historical issues that might cause discomfort to Pakistan.

The comments come amidst ongoing political discourse surrounding the portrayal and interpretation of historical figures in India. The Chief Minister's remarks underscore a broader debate regarding the role of historical narratives in shaping contemporary politics and national identity.

While Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have not issued a direct response to the Chief Minister's allegations, the remarks are likely to fuel further debate and scrutiny within political circles.