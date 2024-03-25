Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma forewarned of a bleak future awaiting those who align with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Addressing reporters in Biswanath, Sarma asserted that casting a vote for the Congress party equates to supporting Rahul Gandhi, while voting for the BJP signifies backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Sarma said, "Those who hold affection for PM Modi and harbor the belief that India will ascend as Viswaguru will inevitably cast their votes in favor of the BJP in the forthcoming elections." He emphasized that adherents of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should brace themselves for a dim trajectory ahead, cautioning, "Even Rahul Gandhi’s future appears dark, and his followers' prospects are even bleaker."

Highlighting recent political shifts, Sarma pointed out a significant decline in the Congress party's influence, citing numerous defections of its leaders and workers to the BJP fold. Expressing his conviction, Sarma predicted the dissolution of the Congress party's presence in Assam by the year 2026.