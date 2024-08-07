Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concerns about the evolving political situation in Bangladesh and its potential repercussions for Assam.

Highlighting the possibility of North Eastern rebels returning to Bangladesh, the Chief Minister underscored the critical role played by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in dismantling terrorist groups within the region.

"The current developments in Bangladesh are worrisome. Sheikh Hasina's leadership was instrumental in eradicating North Eastern terrorist factions from the country," stated CM Sarma. He voiced fears that with the potential fall of Hasina's government, militants might once again exploit the situation, posing a renewed threat to regional stability.

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Reflecting on the gravity of the situation, Sarma said, "In these uncertain times, as we vigilantly monitor our borders with Bangladesh, my thoughts often turn to the future of Assam. I pray for the strength and endurance to navigate the present with courage, hoping that our efforts today will lay the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. We must have the resolve to protect our religion and culture."

"In these uncertain times, as we guard our borders with Bangladesh, my mind often turns to the Assam of the future, 2041. I pray for strength and patience to sail through the present, with hope that our efforts today will lay the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. May we find the courage to protect our religion and culture", wrote Himanta Biswa Sarma on X.