Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that Rahul Gandhi's stance on reservations is not a new position. According to Sarma, this reflects the long-standing views of the Gandhi family.

In a post on his X handle, Sarma remarked that Rahul Gandhi is merely echoing what Pandit Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi once advocated but failed to implement.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle to state that Rahul Gandhi’s stance on doing away with reservations is not new and reflects the long-standing views of the Gandhi family. He mentioned that Gandhi is merely echoing what Pandit Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi once advocated but failed to implement.

Sarma further added that three consecutive Lok Sabha defeats have driven the Congress Party into the hands of Islamists and anti-India forces. He claimed that aware they cannot defeat Modi electorally, they have allied with entities that seek to destabilise the nation.



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According to Sarma, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have repeatedly demonstrated a dangerous pattern of undermining India’s national unity and security. He stressed that India must resolutely condemn such blatant attempts to compromise national security and remain steadfast in protecting core values.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for his remark on the reservation and said it has once again brought to the forefront the Congress' anti-reservation face.

Sending a stern message to Gandhi, Shah said that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservation nor can anyone mess with the nation's security.

Shah's comments came after Gandhi told students of Georgetown University in the US that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.