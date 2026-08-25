Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to Pawan Khera’s remarks, says his statements are ‘on record’ in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to Congress leader Pawan Khera’s recent interaction with police in Guwahati, saying that Khera had already made his statements publicly through video and audio recordings.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Sarma said he did not wish to discuss the matter at length and remarked that wherever Khera was, he hoped he remained happy. He added that Khera’s statements were already “on record” in Assam.

Sarma also launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “madman” and criticising his electoral record.

“Rahul Gandhi is a madman. What is there to discuss about Rahul?” Sarma said, alleging that Gandhi repeatedly loses elections, creates a political uproar and attracts media attention before disappearing again after another electoral defeat.

The remarks came amid the ongoing political exchange between the Assam government and Congress leaders over recent developments in the state.